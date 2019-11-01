Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 295,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,094. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Full House Resorts has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.90.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FLL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.