Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Trading Up 7.7%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR)’s stock price was up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98, approximately 900,783 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 3,110,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTR shares. Cowen set a $2.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Frontier Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $1.00 target price on Frontier Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $107.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Frontier Communications had a positive return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,705,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after buying an additional 673,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,273,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after buying an additional 2,543,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Frontier Communications by 288.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,623,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,886 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications by 33.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,933,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 741,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Frontier Communications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

