Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €82.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €89.95 ($104.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.89 ($90.56).

FME traded up €0.02 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting €64.88 ($75.44). 1,318,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52 week high of €76.68 ($89.16). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.87.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

