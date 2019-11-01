Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRAF opened at $35.79 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $26.83 and a 1 year high of $39.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

