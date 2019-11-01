Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 534 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FELE stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

