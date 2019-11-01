Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Insider Delancey W. Davis Sells 534 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FELE stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.29.
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $348.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
About Franklin Electric
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.