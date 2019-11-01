Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 40.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,323,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916,081 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $55,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3631 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 70.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on Fortis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fortis from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

