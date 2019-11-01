Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 50,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 9th, Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $35.55.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Benchmark began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 182.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

