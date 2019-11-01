FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $5.85 Per Share

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FMC. Nomura raised their price target on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.18.

NYSE:FMC traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. 1,077,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,435. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC has a 1 year low of $69.36 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 387.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 305,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after buying an additional 242,908 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 668.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

