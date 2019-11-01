Fly Leasing (FLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fly Leasing to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fly Leasing to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Fly Leasing has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLY. ValuEngine cut Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

