Fluor Co. (NEW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.19.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.82.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

