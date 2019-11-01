Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 11.0% in October

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $24.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,359,000 after acquiring an additional 385,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after acquiring an additional 375,717 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 236.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 275,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.