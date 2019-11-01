FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.97 and last traded at $62.88, 38 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 48,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.43.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C J Advisory Inc boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 246,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $685,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

