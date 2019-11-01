FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Trading Up 0.7%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF)’s stock price were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.22, approximately 6,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 146,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQDF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 85.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,571 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter worth $40,767,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 31.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 216.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 197,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,433,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 158,292 shares in the last quarter.

