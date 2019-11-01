FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,975.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $294.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.86 and a 200-day moving average of $280.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $304.65.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $647.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.95 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

