FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $17,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,300,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $324.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.82.

Shares of FLT opened at $295.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

