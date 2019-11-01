Fisher Steven Purchases 50,000 Shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) insider Fisher Steven acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $32.32 on Friday. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $33.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.78.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TriMas had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $239.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

