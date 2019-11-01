Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 9,622 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Webster Financial worth $27,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Webster Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $15,391,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Webster Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Shares of WBS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. 4,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,849. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.