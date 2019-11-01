Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 1,440 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.96% of Lancaster Colony worth $36,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $26,490,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $5,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 36,474 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $4,729,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LANC traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $139.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,345. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $194.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.20 and a 200-day moving average of $147.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LANC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $154.00 target price on shares of Lancaster Colony and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, Director Neeli Bendapudi sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $251,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

