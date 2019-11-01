Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,439 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 347,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4,118.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $87.00. 15,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average of $99.23. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.55.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

In other news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $104,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,096,583.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,690 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

