Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $57.27 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $57,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $108.10. 35,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,045,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

