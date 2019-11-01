Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $51.03 Million Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.79% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.2% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 541,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 185.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 199,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 25.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 155,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.02. 13,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $12.41.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

