Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $43.07 Million Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Msci by 26.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 499,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,193,000 after purchasing an additional 105,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Msci by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Msci in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

MSCI stock traded up $4.39 on Friday, reaching $238.95. 3,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,306. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $247.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The business had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Msci’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

