First Interstate Bank Sells 16,256 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,256 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 19,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of McKesson from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.33.

MCK traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.39. The company had a trading volume of 457,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $153.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,854. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,493 shares of company stock worth $1,612,988 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

