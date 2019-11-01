First Interstate Bank Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after acquiring an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 52.9% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after acquiring an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities set a $1,400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $1,500.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $4.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,262.80. 54,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,232.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,179.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The stock has a market cap of $874.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.