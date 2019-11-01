First Interstate Bank Buys 617 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.97. 33,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,392. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.27. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

