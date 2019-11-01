First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Plans Dividend of $0.31

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous dividend of $0.20.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.21. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,672. First Interstate Bancsystem has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.48.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

