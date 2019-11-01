First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Financial Northwest’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 6.48%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.5% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 194,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

