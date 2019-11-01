First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Update

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the September 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Shares of FCCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. First Community has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.89.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Community by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

