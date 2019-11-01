First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $11.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $437.36 million during the quarter.

First Citizens BancShares stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $496.57. 789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $355.18 and a 12-month high of $503.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.49 and its 200-day moving average is $453.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Claire H. Bristow sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $214,782.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,161,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Peter M. Bristow sold 9,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $4,505,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 167 shares of company stock valued at $66,350 and have sold 13,341 shares valued at $4,888,877. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

