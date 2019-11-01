FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $16.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. FireEye has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.09 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $83,939.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 411,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,466,934.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,190,940 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $269,407,000 after acquiring an additional 945,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,112,600 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after acquiring an additional 166,800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,510,010 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 520,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,441 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 209.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,089,169 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 737,369 shares during the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

