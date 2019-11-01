Financial Survey: American Express (NYSE:AXP) vs. Fincera (NYSE:YUANF)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Express and Fincera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $40.34 billion 2.38 $6.92 billion $7.33 16.00 Fincera $205.74 million 2.61 $40.04 million N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Fincera.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Express has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fincera has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Fincera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 16.51% 29.68% 3.46% Fincera 7.82% 28.26% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American Express and Fincera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 0 10 8 0 2.44 Fincera 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express currently has a consensus target price of $124.96, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Fincera.

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Fincera pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American Express pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

American Express beats Fincera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online and mobile applications, third-party vendors and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Fincera

Fincera Inc. focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants; and CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs. Its e-commerce products comprise TruShip, an online e-commerce platform for trucking industry merchants; AutoChekk, an e-commerce platform for the passenger vehicle industry; and PingPing, an e-commerce platform for small businesses to establish an online presence. The company also owns and leases office space; and operates and manages Shijiazhuang Hilton hotel in the Kaiyuan Finance Center building. The company was formerly known as AutoChina International Limited and changed its name to Fincera Inc. in July 2015. Fincera Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shijiazhuang, the People's Republic of China. Fincera Inc. is a subsidiary of Honest Best International Ltd.

