Financial Review: Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Agree Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agree Realty 40.18% 5.16% 3.14% Urstadt Biddle Properties 26.72% 9.56% 3.61%

Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Agree Realty pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Agree Realty has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Agree Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Agree Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agree Realty 0 2 4 1 2.86 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agree Realty currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. Given Agree Realty’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Agree Realty and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agree Realty $148.20 million 22.27 $58.17 million $2.85 27.31 Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.35 million 5.48 $37.46 million N/A N/A

Agree Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Summary

Agree Realty beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space. The common stock of Agree Realty Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.

