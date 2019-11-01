Financial Contrast: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -242.65% -33.03% -26.19% Heska 1.93% 6.35% 4.85%

79.4% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Heska shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Heska shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Heska 0 5 1 0 2.17

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.34%. Heska has a consensus price target of $76.67, indicating a potential downside of 5.37%. Given Intellia Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Intellia Therapeutics is more favorable than Heska.

Risk and Volatility

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heska has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and Heska’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $30.43 million 20.04 -$85.34 million ($1.98) -6.30 Heska $127.45 million 4.96 $5.85 million $1.42 57.06

Heska has higher revenue and earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heska, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heska beats Intellia Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various oncological and autoimmune diseases; partnered programs focused on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells; and acute myeloid leukemia. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Ospedale San Raffaele; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps. It also provides digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products, as well as ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; ViewCloud, a picture archival and communications system for Cloudbank; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels, and therapy shots or drops. The company's Other Vaccines and Pharmaceuticals segment offers a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. Heska Corporation sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and third party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.