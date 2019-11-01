Financial Contrast: Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) & Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%.

11.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 26.84% 16.61% 11.25% Silvercrest Asset Management Group 8.97% 18.46% 10.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and Silvercrest Asset Management Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $54.59 million 1.53 $20.61 million N/A N/A Silvercrest Asset Management Group $98.67 million 1.72 $9.63 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Summary

Silvercrest Asset Management Group beats Hennessy Advisors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.