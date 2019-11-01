Financial Comparison: Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Medley Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medley Management $56.51 million 0.33 -$2.43 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $507.22 million 1.77 -$24.28 million $1.17 15.36

Medley Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Medley Management and Sculptor Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medley Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Medley Management has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Medley Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Medley Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.6% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Medley Management does not pay a dividend. Sculptor Capital Management pays out 109.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Medley Management and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medley Management -2.48% -1.71% 2.23% Sculptor Capital Management -6.34% 115.16% 4.86%

Medley Management Company Profile

Medley Management Inc. is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc. was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

