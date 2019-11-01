Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Trading 6.2% Higher

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.13, 277,423 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 245,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $250.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 67.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

