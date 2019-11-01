Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of FNF stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $46.29. 30,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Brent B. Bickett sold 51,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $2,307,255.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 589,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,316,831.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 38,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $1,699,097.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,096,832.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,213 shares of company stock worth $28,390,825 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

