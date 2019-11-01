Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI) Trading 1% Higher

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDI)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.11, 2,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 17,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity International High Dividend ETF by 146.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter.

