Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €15.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.44) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on F. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €14.44 ($16.79).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 52-week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

