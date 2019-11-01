Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) received a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.24 ($16.56).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a 1 year high of €9.08 ($10.56).

