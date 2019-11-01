Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,491 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FENC. Zacks Investment Research raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

FENC opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

