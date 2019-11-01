FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of FedEx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.64.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $152.66 on Monday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.70.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.