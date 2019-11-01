Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut to “Hold” at Sandler O’Neill

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $150.00. Sandler O’Neill’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRT. Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.45. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

