FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Head to Head Survey

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) and El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. El Pollo LoCo does not pay a dividend.

FAT Brands has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, El Pollo LoCo has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and El Pollo LoCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -18.01% -64.26% -6.26% El Pollo LoCo -0.36% 10.49% 5.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and El Pollo LoCo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $18.37 million 3.11 -$1.80 million N/A N/A El Pollo LoCo $435.83 million 0.98 -$8.99 million $0.74 15.70

FAT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than El Pollo LoCo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FAT Brands and El Pollo LoCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A El Pollo LoCo 0 1 0 0 2.00

El Pollo LoCo has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given El Pollo LoCo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe El Pollo LoCo is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of FAT Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of El Pollo LoCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

El Pollo LoCo beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of April 22, 2019, it owned 7 restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, Ponderosa Steakhouse, and Bonanza Steakhouse with approximately 300 locations open and 200 under development worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc., develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products. As of May 2, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company was formerly known as Chicken Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

