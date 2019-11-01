Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FTCH. Bank of America dropped their target price on Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Farfetch from $33.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $17.00 price objective on Farfetch and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.56.

Farfetch stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.51 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.53% and a negative net margin of 40.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Farfetch by 602.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Farfetch by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 555,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

