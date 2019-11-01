Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% in the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $67.57 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.04.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.