Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.24. 5,057,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,219,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.39. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $289.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.