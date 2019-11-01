Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Trading 20% Higher

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.04, 3,133,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 4,257,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Imperial Capital cut shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $265.84 million, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $222.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Extraction Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 470,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 136,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

