Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Position Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,908 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extended Stay America stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Extended Stay America has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $19.73.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Halkyard acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $146,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,346.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

