ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ExlService by 99.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $16,913,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in ExlService during the second quarter worth about $7,044,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 4.9% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 38.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Pavan Bagai sold 10,346 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $708,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,904.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,478,867.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $69.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $70.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

